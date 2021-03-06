ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Murad holds ranks to newly promoted police officers

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on promotion to the higher grade, wore ranks to police officers ...
Recorder Report Updated 06 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on promotion to the higher grade, held ranks to police officers in a simple ceremony organised here at CM House. The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, Additional Chief Secretary Usman Chachar, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro and others.

The chief minister on promotion to Grade BS-21 wore the ranks of Additional Inspector General of Police to Amin Yousif Zai, Arif Hanif and Farhat Junejo. He also wore the rank of DIG to Pir Mohammad Shah.

The chief minister congratulating the newly promoted police officers told them that their responsibilities for better policing have increased. “You have ample experience of police service, therefore you will have to guide your juniors for better policing,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

