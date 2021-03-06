ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Pakistan

RLB project will start soon: administrator

Recorder Report 06 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said construction work on Red Line Bus (RLB) project would start soon and will be completed within two years. Once completed, the project would help ease the transport woes of Karachiites, he said. The administrator was presiding over a meeting to review measures for Red Line Bus Rapid Transit System here at KMC building. The project’s CEO Wasiq Jalil, besides Senior Director Coordination KMC Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi, Senior Director Culture, Sports and Recreation Mansoor Qazi, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui and other officials were also present on the occasion. The project has already been approved by ECNEC. The administrator said Red Line Bus Rapid Transit would be run from Malir to Numaish. Ahmed also passed directives for announcing alternate route plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic as the people may face difficulties due to the development works. The Administrator said that legal constructions on the project route would be compensated and resettled. He said under Red Line Bus Rapid Transit, 25,000 trees would be planted as well as the drainage system would also be replaced.

