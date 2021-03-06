Action will be taken against those who marred PA proceedings: Siraj

KARACHI: The Speaker of Sindh Assembly Friday showed his anger over a brawl between the PPP and PTI legislators in the house, warning of an action against those found responsible for the mayhem.

The brawl, which broke out in the house last Tuesday, stirred up Speaker Aga Siraj Khan Durrani’s anger, who already ordered an inquiry into the unpleasant incident.

Now, chairing the sitting, he vowed to take action against those found involved in the chaos. “Enough is enough, now only action will be taken,” he added.

He said that he will not approve any such situation to happen in the future where the house sanctity could be put at disreputation.

“I warn and request the members (of Sindh Assembly) that such a situation will not be tolerated at all,” he said that it is very sad that such incidents happen.

He said, without naming anyone that videos were shot during the brawl against the assembly’s rules and regulations. “It looked film was being made,” he added. “I have been serving the assembly for 30 years but never seen a situation in the assembly like this,” Aga Siraj said. He warned that he will take anyone who threatened the assembly security guards again to the court, saying that “I am the custodian of the house if anyone wants to threaten then threaten me.”

The house also unanimously adopted a resolution, seeking a loan write-off facility for farmers of Sindh.

The mover was Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahoo, saying growers met huge financial losses from tomatoes crop damage. He told the house that the Sindh government has fixed Rs2,000 as wheat support price in the province, saying that in Punjab it is Rs1800 per mound.“We want to help farmers attain a maximum return,” he said.

