10 Covid-19 cases reported: Two educational institutions sealed in capital

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday sealed two educational institutions in the federal capital after ten Covid-19 cases were reported among the students.

The district health officials (DHO) sealed Islamabad Model College for Boys in I-10/1 and Model College for Boys in F-7/3 where 10 coronavirus cases were detected.

The virus cases have been rising in educational institutions since they were reopened and resumed regular classes from March 1.

According to the notification, seven cases of Covid-19 have been reported from Islamabad Model College for Boys, Sector F-7/3. It has been the immediately close down the campus premises for a period till further intimation and conduct thorough disinfection activities as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination.

Besides, Covid-19 testing of all the exposed students must be performed and adherence to SOP’s must be ensured. All the close contacts of the cases must be quarantined for a period of 14 days.

According to another notification, it has been observed that three cases of Covid-19 have been reported from Islamabad Model College for Boys Street 17, Sector 1-10/1, Islamabad.

It is advised to immediately close down the campus premises for a period till further intimation by the office of the undersigned and conduct thorough disinfection activities as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation’ Coordination.

