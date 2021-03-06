ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Supplementary grants: PAC calls finance secy for briefing

Recorder Report 06 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Friday asked Finance Secretary to appear before the committee and explain supplementary grants being spent by government departments in last three years.

The committee issued the directive while examining the audit paras of the financial year 2019-20 pertaining to Ministry of Narcotics Control. Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired the committee meeting.

Hussain observed that departments were allowed to claim supplementary grants for payment of electricity bills and purchase of vehicles. He said the whole budget making process should be streamlined by removing deficiencies and faults.

He added that Ministry of Finance and parliament would take effective measures regarding the supplementary grants. In his ruling, he said financial discipline should be maintained, adding the divisions and departments should be given grants in accordance with their requirements.

Earlier, auditor general proposed to the committee that the PAC should take presentations from those government departments which were granted supplementary grants in last three years.

