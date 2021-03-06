Zardari telephones Nawaz, Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday telephoned Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s president Maulana Fazlur Rehman and ex-premier Nawaz Sharif to discuss opposition’s future course of action with regard to election of chairman Senate, it is learnt.

The sources said that after Yousuf Raza Gilani, the opposition parties’ joint candidate for a general seat in Islamabad, emerged victorious in March 3 Senate polls, the trio during telephonic conversation agreed ‘it’s time for fresh elections’ in the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan should step down without any further delay – the long-standing wish of opposition which the government dubs no different than “building castles in the air.”

Thanking both party leaders for their support to Gillani in Senate elections, Zardari said that the anti-government alliance, the PDM, not only ensured the defeat of PTI’s candidate but also exposed its political strategy.

“The government members are in contact with us as they are fed up with the PTI leadership,” Zardari was quoted as telling the cleric from Dera Ismail Khan and the self-exiled PML-N leader in London.

The sources aid that it was decided that the political struggle from the PDM platform would be expedited for sending the government packing.

“The leaders decided that the nominee for Senate chairman will be decided after consultations with all 11 parties associated with the PDM,” they added.

The PTI-led government would be sent packing by the PDM as all out efforts would be made to get rid of the selected regime, which has made lives of people miserable, vowed Rehman, who heads the PDM.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also called the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and thanked him for PML-N’s support to Gilani in Senate elections.

He also telephoned Balochistan National Party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and National Party head Dr Abdul Malik and congratulated them on the success of PDM’s joint candidate in Senate elections.

Bilawal said that Gillani’s victory is the victory of democracy, adding strong opposition alliance created cracks in government’s ranks. He said that Imran Khan’s so-called change was also rejected by conscientious public representatives within the government.

He also telephoned the president Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Aimal Wali Khan and discussed the current political situation of the country. He also congratulated him on the victory of PDM’s joint candidate in Senate elections.

Bilawal also spoke to Amir Haider Khan Hoti of ANP, and discussed with him the current political situation in the country. He also congratulated him on victory of Gilani. The opposition parties set a major milestone against the government with the victory of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, they said.

