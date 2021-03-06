ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Pakistan

LWMC to deploy additional equipment next week

Recorder Report 06 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company has decided to deploy additional equipment to clear all the waste from the city within next week.

“In today’s meeting, the LWMC’s Board of Directors reviewed the current situation and approved certain measures to resolve the problem of waste collection on urgent basis,” said LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan while addressing a press conference here on Friday. He stated that citizens would not be disappointed and best possible cleanliness arrangements will be made in the city.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the Board of Directors approved the deployment of additional machinery for primary and secondary collection and it also decided to place more than 6000 new containers in the city. Additional machinery, including 57 dumpers, 28 Excavators, 66 trolleys, and 17 loaders, will be deployed from March 8.

The Board also decided to form a vigilance team comprising 20-25 members to prevent all kind of corruption and theft. It will be responsible for highlighting corruption or theft within the organization.

Moreover, it decided to procure new uniforms, shoes, jackets and personal protective equipment for workers on an urgent basis. It further decided that old and damaged vehicles will be auctioned and new ones will be purchased.

On the occasion, the members of the Board emphasized on effective and efficient service delivery to the citizens of Lahore by deploying complete resources.

