ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LDA apartments’ model: Minister directs launching of mega residential projects

Recorder Report 06 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has directed all land development authorities to launch mega residential projects in the province on the pattern of Naya Pakistan Apartments initiated by LDA.

The minister issued the directions while chairing a high-level meeting attended by Secretary Housing Zafar Nasrullah, Secretary Housing (South) Liaqat Chattha, DG LDA Aziz Tarar, General Secretary Housing Task Force Atif Ayub, Vice Chairman WASA Lahore Sheikh Imtiaz Mahboob and senior officials of Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala development authorities. DG LDA Aziz Tarar briefed the participants of meeting of LDA apartment’s model being pursued in Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LDA Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed Naya Pakistan Apartments Zafar Nasrullah

LDA apartments’ model: Minister directs launching of mega residential projects

Energy sector: IMF, govt agree to freeze circular debt at current level

Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Telecom sector: Ministry for cut in biometric charges, benchmarking of spectrum price

PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl

Govt irked by ECP’s response

ECP responds to govt allegations in a fit of pique

US blocked Myanmar junta bid to empty $1bn NY Fed account

Bill aimed at empowering govt to impose surcharge deferred again

Power sector: MoF required to provide Rs194bn additional subsidy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.