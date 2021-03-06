LDA apartments’ model: Minister directs launching of mega residential projects

LAHORE: Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has directed all land development authorities to launch mega residential projects in the province on the pattern of Naya Pakistan Apartments initiated by LDA.

The minister issued the directions while chairing a high-level meeting attended by Secretary Housing Zafar Nasrullah, Secretary Housing (South) Liaqat Chattha, DG LDA Aziz Tarar, General Secretary Housing Task Force Atif Ayub, Vice Chairman WASA Lahore Sheikh Imtiaz Mahboob and senior officials of Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala development authorities. DG LDA Aziz Tarar briefed the participants of meeting of LDA apartment’s model being pursued in Lahore.

