Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (March 5, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2220 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2230 Indus 2250 Bajwa 2250 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2280 United 2280 Abdullah Textile 2250 Indus 2300 Bajwa 2300 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2550 Suriya Tex 2500 United 2350 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2500 Nadeem Textile 2500 Indus Dyeing 2500 Abdullah Textile 2350 Lucky Cotton 2350 22/1. Bajwa 2500 United 2500 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2550 26/1. AL-Karam 2650 Amin Text 2630 Shadman Cotton 2620 Diamond Int'l 2620 Lucky Cotton 2580 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2650 30/1. Amin Tex. 2700 Al-Karam 2700 Jubilee Spinning 2650 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2700 Lucky Cotton 2600 Diamond Intl 2700 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2700 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3350 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3700 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3400 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2550 Amin 2550 Indus Dyeing 2600 Bajwa 2600 Nadeem Textile 2550 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3400 52/1 Abdullah Textile 3650 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2700 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2800 60/1. Abdullah Textile 2800 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3900 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1680 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1550 Super 1350 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1300 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1750 Masal 1700 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 175.00 Rupali 170.00 Imported 205.00 75/36/0 Imported 160.00 Local 142.00 Rupali 138.00 75/36/Him Imported 180.00 Local 150.00 Rupali 145.00 100/36/0 Imported 152.00 Local 130.00 100/48/INT Local 135.00 Rupali 130.00 Imported 160.00 150/48/0 Imported 144.00 Local 122.00 Rupali 120.00 150/48/Him Imported 150.00 Local 126.00 Rupali 124.00 300/96/0 Imported 132.00 Local 112.00 Rupali 110.00 300/96/Him Imported 138.00 Local 115.00 Rupali 112.00 150/144/Sim Imported 150.00 Local NO Product 150/144/Him Imported 160.00 Local 133.00 75/72/Sim Imported 175.00 Local 150.00 75/144/Sim Imported 180.00 Local 150.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 142.00 75/72/SD Imported 145.00 50/36/BR Imported 150.00 Local 169.00 100/36/BR Imported 125.00 150/48/BR Imported 132.00 300/96/BR Imported 125.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 163.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 166.00 A. A. Cotton 170.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 172.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 173.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 187.00 A. A. Cotton 190.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 187.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 200.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 210.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 226.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 202.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 205.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 255.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 220.00 Prima 220.00 Local (AVG Price) 200.00 30/S Kcetex 225.00 Prima 225.00 Local (AVG Price) 220.00 40/S Kcetex 260.00 Prima 260.00 Local (AVG Price) 258.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 210.00 Local 200.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 225.00 Local 220.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 160.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 165.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 170.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 180.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 185.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 190.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 230.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 270.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 185.00 A. A. Cotton 190.00 Lucky Cotton 180.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 195.00 IFL 164.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 184.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 191.00 IFL (52 48) 193.00 A. A. Cotton 205.00 --------------------------------------- P.C. COMBED --------------------------------------- 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 199.00 Zainab (Combed) 200.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 220.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 210.00 Zainab (Combed) 212.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 230.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 225.00 Stallion 210.00 K. Nazir 208.00 Al-Karam 208.00 AA SML (Carded) 223.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 240.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 237.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 246.00 45/1 PC Zainab 249.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 205.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 230.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 240.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 250.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 215.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 215.00 I.C.I. Bright 217.00 Rupali 1.D 216.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 215.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 215.00 Ibrahim 1.D 216.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 217.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 217.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 410.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 410.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 410.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 410.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 460.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 460.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 04.03.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021