ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Sterling weakens against resurgent dollar

Reuters 05 Mar 2021

LONDON: The British pound lost ground against a resurgent dollar on Friday, as currency traders took some risk off the table amid rising US bond yields.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell failed to soothe investor concerns about a recent surge in borrowing costs as he spoke at a Wall Street Journal forum on Thursday, pushing the safe-haven dollar higher.

Sterling fell to a three-week low against the dollar, briefly dropping below $1.38. It was last down 0.6% at $1.3810.

The pound had reached as high as $1.42 last month - its highest level since 2018 - as optimism built about Britain's swift introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and expectations of a robust economic recovery.

"The dollar is rebounding along with longer term US yields, which is triggering a reversal of trades including for the pound," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at MUFG.

"But the fundamentals are moving in a positive direction for the pound with the vaccine rollout and growing hopes of a recovery. The pound should strengthen after this near-term correction."

Analysts said British finance minister Rishi Sunak's budget plan for the economy, which included a further extension of pandemic stimulus packages and some tax rises, could also ultimately strengthen the pound.

"This should keep fiscal policy loose, which should keep the Bank of England in a hawkish mood while expecting a robust economic recovery in the next few months. This mix should keep supporting sterling beyond $1.40," said Gaetan Peroux at UBS.

Against the euro, the pound dipped around 0.1%, last at 86.24 pence.

Sterling weakens against resurgent dollar

