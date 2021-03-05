ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China's COVID-19 vaccine production capacity may cover 40pc of population by mid-2021

  • "The possibility exists," Gao said, but cautioned that translating production capacity into actual products that meet necessary standard was "a complicated process".
  • Sinovac Biotech said early this week that annual production capacity of the firm's two-dose vaccine CoronaVac could hit 2 billion doses by June.
Reuters 05 Mar 2021

BEIJING: China's production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines could be sufficient for 40% of the population to have been vaccinated by mid-2021, the country's head of disease control authorities said on Friday.

The country's production capacity may also be large enough to allow 70%-80% of its 1.4 billion population to have been vaccinated by the beginning of 2022, Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the government's top advisory body.

"The possibility exists," Gao said, but cautioned that translating production capacity into actual products that meet necessary standard was "a complicated process".

He added that the estimate was his personal view as a scientist rather than an official forecast.

More than 52 million doses were administered in China as of end-February, which equates to fewer than 4 doses per 100 people, a ratio much lower than the level seen in countries such as Israel and United States.

China, which has approved four locally developed vaccines for general public use, has not disclosed how many doses it is actually making.

Sinovac Biotech said early this week that annual production capacity of the firm's two-dose vaccine CoronaVac could hit 2 billion doses by June.

A Wuhan-based unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) is running a facility that can churn out as many as 100 million doses of its vaccine a year, while a Beijing-based subsidiary of Sinopharm has an annual capacity of 1 billion doses of a separate product. Both Sinopharm units' vaccines require two doses.

Sinopharm could expand COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to 3 billion doses per year, said Yu Qingming, chairman of Sinopharm Group, another unit of Sinopharm which is not directly involved in COVID-19 vaccine production, according to state media.

Yu did not disclose when the 3 billion dose capacity would be hit.

Production capacity of a single-dose vaccine from CanSino Biologics could reach an annual 500 million doses this year, a scientist leading research for the shot told state media in February.

Companies including Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products and Walvax Biotechnology, whose vaccine candidates are yet to be approved, have started work on manufacturing facilities.

COVID 19 Covid19 Vaccine Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention China's production capacity of COVID 19 vaccines

China's COVID-19 vaccine production capacity may cover 40pc of population by mid-2021

PTI challenges re-polling decision in Daska's NA-75 constituency

Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

PDM to boycott National Assembly session tomorrow: Fazlur Rehman

DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years

MQM-P, PML-Q express full confidence in PM Imran

Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts

Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters