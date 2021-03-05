World
US denies report of potential sanctions on Lebanese central bank chief
- "We have seen reports about possible sanctions on Riad Salameh. They are untrue," the spokesperson told Reuters.
05 Mar 2021
BEIRUT: A US State Department spokesperson denied on Friday that Washington was weighing sanctions against Lebanon's long-serving Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.
A Bloomberg report on Thursday said the United States was considering sanctions against Salameh amid a broader investigation into the alleged embezzlement of public funds, citing four people familiar with the matter.
