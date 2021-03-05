ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
TSX gains on energy boost, surprise trade surplus

  • The energy sector advanced 3.8% as US crude prices rose 2.9% a barrel, while Brent crude added 3.1%.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 91.34 points, or 0.5%, at 18,217.06.
Reuters Updated 05 Mar 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as energy stocks climbed on higher crude prices, with sentiment also buoyed by a surprise trade surplus in January.

The energy sector advanced 3.8% as US crude prices rose 2.9% a barrel, while Brent crude added 3.1%.

Canada posted a surprise trade surplus in January, the first since May 2019 and the largest since July 2014, mostly on a sharp increase in exports, Statistics Canada said.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 91.34 points, or 0.5%, at 18,217.06.

Meanwhile, Health Canada will announce the approval of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, CBC News reported, citing sources.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5%

The financials sector gained 0.7%, while industrials rose 0.3%.

On the TSX, 158 issues were higher, while 55 issues declined for a 2.87-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 19.08 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc, up 8.6%, and methanol producer Methanex Corp, which rose 7.2%.

Martinrea International Inc fell 10.2%, the most on the TSX, after the automobile parts producer's fourth-quarter results, followed by Kinaxis Inc, down 3.5% after multiple brokerages cut their price targets on the IT service provider's stock.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, BCE Inc and Baytex Energy Corp.

The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 25 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 44.55 million shares.

