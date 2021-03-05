Punjab govt debunks fake notification announcing schools to be closed

A notification from the Punjab government's School Education Department has gone viral on social media stating that schools in the province have been told to close from March 6-13 amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, the official Twitter account of the provincial school education department on Friday dismissed the notification and declared it fake.

"Following notification being circulated, related to closure of schools in some districts, is FAKE," read the school education department's tweet.

The notification said schools in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad would be closed for a week.