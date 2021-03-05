Greece to auction one-year T-bills on March 10

ATHENS: Greece will sell 625 million euros ($745.88 million) of one-year treasury bills on March 10 to refinance maturing debt, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The debt agency last sold one-year T-bills in September last year with the paper priced to yield 0%. The settlement date of the new T-bills will be March 12.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until March 11, PDMA said.