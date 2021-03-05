World
COVID-19 prevalence in England falls to 1 in 220 people infected
- That is down from 1 in 145 people estimated to have coronavirus in the previous week's ONS Infection Survey, a widely watched estimate of community prevalence of COVID-19 infections.
05 Mar 2021
LONDON: The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has fallen again, with 1 in 220 people infected in the week ending Feb. 27, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.
That is down from 1 in 145 people estimated to have coronavirus in the previous week's ONS Infection Survey, a widely watched estimate of community prevalence of COVID-19 infections.
COVID-19 prevalence in England falls to 1 in 220 people infected
