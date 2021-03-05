Markets
Pakistan believed to pass in 300,000 tonnes wheat tender
- Offers in the tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) which closed on Tuesday were regarded as too high at a time when Pakistan's own grains harvest is starting, a trader said.
- Wheat prices have risen since Russia announced grain export taxes to reduce its overseas shipments and cool Russian domestic prices.
HAMBURG: A government agency in Pakistan is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender for 300,000 tonnes of wheat which closed this week, European traders said on Friday.
Offers in the tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) which closed on Tuesday were regarded as too high at a time when Pakistan's own grains harvest is starting, a trader said.
Wheat prices have risen since Russia announced grain export taxes to reduce its overseas shipments and cool Russian domestic prices.
Final confirmation of the cancellation is still awaited, they said.
