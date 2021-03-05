ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of Canada's next move to be tapering asset purchases

  • The consensus of the March 1-5 poll predicted the BoC would keep its key interest rate on hold at 0.25% through to the end of next year, unchanged from the previous poll.
  • More than 70% of poll participants, or 15 out of 21, who responded to an additional question, said the central bank would taper its asset purchases programme as its next move.
Reuters 05 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: The Bank of Canada's next policy move will be to taper its asset purchase programme following a solid economic rebound and sustained growth later this year, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters Poll.

Despite renewed lockdowns in some provinces and expectations of a slowdown this quarter policymakers expect a recovery to be driven by a successful vaccine rollout, knock-on effects from a US fiscal package and further gains in oil prices.

The consensus of the March 1-5 poll predicted the BoC would keep its key interest rate on hold at 0.25% through to the end of next year, unchanged from the previous poll.

While two of the top five Canadian banks predicted the central bank would hike rates as early as the second quarter next year, none of the 34 respondents expected any change at the bank's next meeting on March 10.

More than 70% of poll participants, or 15 out of 21, who responded to an additional question, said the central bank would taper its asset purchases programme as its next move.

"The bank will look to re-calibrate its quantitative easing programme before moving on the overnight rate," said Derek Holt, vice president of Capital Markets Economics at Scotiabank.

"If growth comes in stronger than expected, we could see a reduction in monetary support offered through the asset purchase programme."

Despite the Canadian economy contracting 5.4% in 2020, its deepest annual drop on record, it ended 2020 on a brighter note and grew at a stronger-than-expected annualized rate of 9.6% last quarter.

The economy likely grew 0.5% in January, according to the latest Statistics Canada report despite being hit by a second wave of infections and containment measures.

"The Canadian economy soldiered through the second wave of restrictions much better than anticipated, supported by a big rebound in resource sector activity and a raging housing market," said Douglas Porter, chief economist and managing director economics at BMO.

"Look for new growth drivers to kick into gear as the economy re-opens in stages through this year, leading to roughly 6% growth - a nice mirror image to last year's deep dive. It's not precisely a V-shaped recovery, but it's very close."

All 25 economists who answered another question agreed with the BoC's assessment of a solid and sustainable economy in the second half of this year.

Bank of Canada interest rate vaccine rollouts Bank of Canada's next policy Capital Markets Economics at Scotiabank

Bank of Canada's next move to be tapering asset purchases

PTI challenges re-polling decision in Daska's NA-75 constituency

Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years

Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts

Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters