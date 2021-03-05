ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Futures rebound ahead of pivotal jobs data

  • Futures up: Dow and S&P 0.3%, Nasdaq 0.2%.
  • Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields shot back above 1.5% mark, closing in on its highest level since mid-February last year.
Reuters 05 Mar 2021

US stock indexes firmed on Friday after a three-day pullback for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, as investors looked to data that is likely to show accelerated jobs growth in February.

The crucial nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show the US economy benefited from falling new COVID-19 cases, quickening vaccination rates and additional pandemic relief money from the government.

However, the report will also be a reminder that the recovery in the labor market is excruciatingly slow. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday maintained the central bank's dovish stance to support maximum employment and said inflation was not a worry at the moment.

His comments disappointed investors who expected him to act on the recent spike in the US 10-year Treasury yield that has set the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on course for their third straight weekly decline.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields shot back above 1.5% mark, closing in on its highest level since mid-February last year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Thursday slipped into negative territory on the year, ending just short of 10% from its Feb. 12 intraday record high that would confirm a correction.

At 6:38 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 87 points, or 0.28%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 10.25 points, or 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 23.25 points, or 0.19%.

Investors are also keeping an eye on progress in President Joe Biden's a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill with a sharply divided US Senate expected to begin a contentious debate on Friday on the legislature.

In a bright spot were energy companies including Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp which firmed about 2% each as oil prices jumped to a near 14-month high.

Shares of Broadcom Inc fell about 2.6% after the company reported chip sales slightly below analysts' estimates, joining a growing list of chip industry peers hit by a global semiconductor shortage.

Costco Wholesale Corp dropped 1.6% after the warehouse club operator missed estimates for second-quarter profit.

S&P 500 NASDAQ US Treasury yields Dow Jones US stock indexes

Futures rebound ahead of pivotal jobs data

PTI challenges re-polling decision in Daska's NA-75 constituency

Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years

Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts

Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters