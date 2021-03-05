ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Fawad Chaudhry terms ECP’s response ‘inappropriate’

  • “ECP is respectable to us and will remain”, said Fawad.
  • “We are not planning to hold any protest in front of the supreme electoral body,” said federal minister.
BR Web Desk 05 Mar 2021

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday termed ECP’s statement ‘inappropriate’.

Addressing to a press conference flanked by Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, he said that federal government respects every state institution of the country including the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“ECP is respectable to us and will remain”, said Fawad.

Institutions show their impartiality through practical steps, not through press releases, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech claimed ECP failed to ensure transparency in the Senate election.

Commenting on that, Fawad asked was that the matter for shame for ECP?

The minister while extending every possible support to the ECP, urged for a joint mechanism devised by the ECP and the government to stop rigging in the polls.

He claimed that ECP neglected directions of the Supreme Court for holding fair and free Senate elections.

“We are not planning to hold any protest in front of the supreme electoral body,” Fawad added.

The video of Ali Haider Gilani, the audio of Nasir Hussain Shah and Maryam’s statement about PML-N ticket are the proofs of rigging, which needs to be investigated.

Moreover, he said that government is confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan will successfully obtain the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had expressed its disappointment over the allegations raised by PM Imran Khan during his address to the Nation.

Fawad Chaudhry terms ECP's response 'inappropriate'

