ANL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.44%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.51%)
AVN 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.8%)
EPCL 50.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.8%)
FCCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
FFBL 25.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.16%)
FFL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
HASCOL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HUBC 86.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
JSCL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
PAEL 36.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.71%)
PIBTL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.66%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.63%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
TRG 145.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.54%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,936 Increased By ▲ 47.41 (0.97%)
BR30 25,623 Increased By ▲ 347.2 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,704 Increased By ▲ 425.85 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,114 Increased By ▲ 216.05 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

WhatsApp introduces Private & Secure calling from Desktop

  • Answering on a bigger screen makes it easier to work with colleagues, see your family more clearly on a bigger canvas, or free up your hands to move around a room while talking.
Ali Ahmed 05 Mar 2021

The world’s leading messaging platform, WhatsApp has announced that private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls are now available on WhatsApp’s desktop app.

“Throughout the last year we've seen significant increases in people calling one another on WhatsApp, often for long conversations. Last New Year’s Eve, we broke the record for the most calls ever made in a single day with 1.4 billion voice and video calls. With so many people still apart from their loved ones, and adjusting to new ways of working, we want conversations on WhatsApp to feel as close to in-person as possible, regardless of where you are in the world or the tech you’re using,” stated WhatsApp’s on its official website.

Answering on a bigger screen makes it easier to work with colleagues, see your family more clearly on a bigger canvas, or free up your hands to move around a room while talking.

To make desktop calling more useful, it has been made sure it works seamlessly for both portrait and landscape orientation, appears in a resizable standalone window on your computer screen, and is set to be always on top so users never lose video chats in a browser tab or stack of open windows.

Voice and video calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp can’t hear or see them, whether you call from your phone or your computer. The feature is starting with one-to-one calls on the WhatsApp desktop app to make sure users get a reliable and high-quality experience.

The feature will be expanding to include group voice and video calls in the future.

whatsapp whatsapp desktop calling end to end encrypted

WhatsApp introduces Private & Secure calling from Desktop

PTI challenges re-polling decision in Daska's NA-75 constituency

Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years

Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts

Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters