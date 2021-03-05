World
Austrian panel recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot for over-65s
- The panel recommended in January that the vaccine only be given to people aged 18 to 64.
05 Mar 2021
VIENNA: A panel of experts that advises Austria's government on vaccines recommended on Friday that AstraZeneca's coronavirus jab be given to people over 65, Austrian news agency APA said.
The panel recommended in January that the vaccine only be given to people aged 18 to 64.
