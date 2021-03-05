ANL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
World

Austrian panel recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot for over-65s

  • The panel recommended in January that the vaccine only be given to people aged 18 to 64.
Reuters 05 Mar 2021

VIENNA: A panel of experts that advises Austria's government on vaccines recommended on Friday that AstraZeneca's coronavirus jab be given to people over 65, Austrian news agency APA said.

The panel recommended in January that the vaccine only be given to people aged 18 to 64.

Austrian panel recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot for over-65s

