Dairy farmers & wholesalers raise Milk rates further

  • From March 1, the price of milk has been increased by Rs 10 per liter, yoghurt is being sold at Rs 200 per liter, the new rate has been applied to all major shops in the city.
Ali Ahmed 05 Mar 2021

It seems that the Sindh government and city administration of Karachi has knelt before the dairy mafia.

As per details, compared to the official price of Rs 94 per liter, the price of milk which was being sold at Rs 120 per liter for a year and a half has now been further increased by Rs 10.

From March 1, the price of milk has been increased by Rs 10 per liter, yoghurt is being sold at Rs 200 per liter, the new rate has been applied to all major shops in the city.

The increase in the price of milk was announced by the dairy farmers and wholesalers associations. Whereas, no change has been made in the official price of milk in Karachi so far.

Despite the official price of Rs 94 per liter, milk is being sold at Rs 130 per liter.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh has been asked to direct the Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and officials concerned of all the districts of Karachi to take strict action against illegal profiteers and hoarders in their respective jurisdictions.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for the Bureau of Supply and Prizes, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan has expressed displeasure over the alleged illegal increase in milk and poultry prices in the metropolis, said a statement.

The Director General of the Bureau of Supply and Prizes has sent a letter to the Commissioner, Karachi, on the directives of Dr.Khatu Mal Jeewan, with directives to take action against illegal profiteering and hoarding.

Dairy farmers & wholesalers raise Milk rates further

