ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
ASC 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
ASL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
AVN 91.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.2%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
DGKC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.8%)
EPCL 50.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HUBC 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
JSCL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.78%)
KAPCO 41.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.81%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
PAEL 37.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.87%)
PIBTL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TRG 144.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
UNITY 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 36.63 (0.75%)
BR30 25,546 Increased By ▲ 270.19 (1.07%)
KSE100 45,536 Increased By ▲ 257.29 (0.57%)
KSE30 19,055 Increased By ▲ 156.4 (0.83%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australian court upholds landmark suit against Johnson & Johnson

  • Victims said the mesh -- designed to support weakened muscles holding up the pelvic organs -- had caused disastrous side-effects including incontinence, infections and chronic pain.
AFP 05 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: An Australian court upheld a landmark class-action lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson for "negligent" marketing of pelvic mesh implants on Friday, paving the way for thousands of women to receive compensation in a costly setback for the US pharma giant.

Johnson & Johnson had appealed the 2019 ruling that found the company guilty of "negligent" marketing and "deceptive conduct" while supplying thousands of pelvic meshes in Australia.

Victims said the mesh -- designed to support weakened muscles holding up the pelvic organs -- had caused disastrous side-effects including incontinence, infections and chronic pain.

"The risks were known, not insignificant, and on the respondents' own admission, could cause significant and serious harm," the judge said in the initial ruling.

A three-judge panel at the federal court dismissed the appeal on Friday, a decision that "confirmed that these women are entitled to be compensated for the losses and the life-altering complications that they have suffered as a result of these implants," said Rebecca Jancasukas, a lawyer for the claimants.

Shine Lawyers, which led the class action suit, said it would now vigorously pursue compensation claims possibly amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.

The three women involved in the 2019 suit were awarded compensation ranging from Aus$556,000 to Aus$1.28 million (US$430,000-US$1 million).

The remaining members of the class action will now bring their own individual claims to court.

Responding to Friday's ruling, Johnson & Johnson said it "empathises with all women who experience medical complications" but would review the court decision and "consider its options".

Worldwide, more than two million women have had the mesh products implanted in their bodies and the Australian ruling is just one in a series globally.

Early last year, a judge in California ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $344 million for false and deceptive marketing of pelvic mesh products used by tens of thousands of women in the state.

The company has settled similar claims with the state of Washington for $9.9 million and a coalition of 42 other states for $117 million.

California Pharmaceutical Industry Australian court US pharma

Australian court upholds landmark suit against Johnson & Johnson

Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years

Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts

Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters