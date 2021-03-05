Biden, Guatemalan President Giammattei spoke on addressing impact of migration, hurricanes

US President Joe Biden and President Alejandro Giammattei Falla of Guatemala on Thursday discussed efforts to address the impact of hurricanes Eta and Iota, and committed to addressing the root causes of migration, the White House said.

"Both Presidents agreed for their respective teams to meet in the coming weeks to develop an effective and humane plan of action to manage migration", the White House said in a release of the read out of the talks between the leaders on Thursday.

"We talked about the importance of strengthening cooperation as strategic allies to generate prosperity in Guatemala, combat drug trafficking, corruption and thus reduce irregular migration," Giammattei said separately in a Twitter post earlier.