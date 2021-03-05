World
South Korea approves Pfizer covid-19 vaccine
- The announcement came after the ministry approved a separate batch of Pfizer vaccines sent last month via the COVAX global vaccine.
05 Mar 2021
SEOUL: South Korea's drug safety ministry said on Friday it has granted final approval for the use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
The announcement came after the ministry approved a separate batch of Pfizer vaccines sent last month via the COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme, which are being used in the ongoing vaccination campaign. The ministry has also approved AstraZeneca's vaccine.
