FBR launches one-window facility for Punjab businesses

In a measure to further promote the ease of doing business and facilitate taxpayers, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have taken a significant step in launching a one-window facility for businesses in Punjab.

The one-window facility will be used for registration of Sole Proprietor (Individual)/ Association of Persons (AOP) in the Government of Punjab’s Business Portal and FBR.

As per details, this facility enables applicants to be registered with Punjab Business Portal and FBR in one go without visiting FBR’s field offices or its website.

As a first step applicant will apply for registration on PITB’s Business Registration Portal (BRP) (https://business.punjab.gov.pk/). As soon as an applicant is registered in BRP, the system will cross-verify the registration profile in FBR’s database. If the applicant is not registered with FBR, the system shall automatically register the applicant and send a confirmation email and SMS to the applicant. If an applicant is already registered with FBR, registration data will be shared with BRP.

The FBR was of the view that the automation and integration of the above-mentioned registration process will significantly reduce taxpayer hassle and help in creating an environment conducive for smoothly and efficiently running businesses in Pakistan.