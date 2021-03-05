ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
ASC 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
ASL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
AVN 91.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.2%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
DGKC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.8%)
EPCL 50.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HUBC 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
JSCL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.78%)
KAPCO 41.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.81%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
PAEL 37.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.87%)
PIBTL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TRG 144.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
UNITY 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 36.63 (0.75%)
BR30 25,546 Increased By ▲ 270.19 (1.07%)
KSE100 45,536 Increased By ▲ 257.29 (0.57%)
KSE30 19,055 Increased By ▲ 156.4 (0.83%)
Business & Finance

FBR launches one-window facility for Punjab businesses

  • The one-window facility will be used for registration of Sole Proprietor (Individual)/ Association of Persons (AOP) in the Government of Punjab’s Business Portal and FBR.
Ali Ahmed 05 Mar 2021

In a measure to further promote the ease of doing business and facilitate taxpayers, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have taken a significant step in launching a one-window facility for businesses in Punjab.

The one-window facility will be used for registration of Sole Proprietor (Individual)/ Association of Persons (AOP) in the Government of Punjab’s Business Portal and FBR.

As per details, this facility enables applicants to be registered with Punjab Business Portal and FBR in one go without visiting FBR’s field offices or its website.

As a first step applicant will apply for registration on PITB’s Business Registration Portal (BRP) (https://business.punjab.gov.pk/). As soon as an applicant is registered in BRP, the system will cross-verify the registration profile in FBR’s database. If the applicant is not registered with FBR, the system shall automatically register the applicant and send a confirmation email and SMS to the applicant. If an applicant is already registered with FBR, registration data will be shared with BRP.

The FBR was of the view that the automation and integration of the above-mentioned registration process will significantly reduce taxpayer hassle and help in creating an environment conducive for smoothly and efficiently running businesses in Pakistan.

Punjab FBR PITB registration one window facility

