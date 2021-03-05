Markets
China lowers yuan midpoint to 2-month low, pushing CFETS basket index to highest since June 2018
- The weaker fixing has pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index to 97.06, the highest since June 22, 2018, according to Reuters' calculation based on official data.
05 Mar 2021
China lowers yuan midpoint to 2-month low, pushing CFETS basket index to highest since June 2018
SHANGHAI: China's central bank on Friday set its official yuan midpoint at the weakest in two months to reflect broad strength in the dollar in global markets overnight.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4904 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 146 pips, or 0.22%, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4758. It was the weakest since Jan. 4.
The weaker fixing has pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index to 97.06, the highest since June 22, 2018, according to Reuters' calculation based on official data.
Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
China lowers yuan midpoint to 2-month low, pushing CFETS basket index to highest since June 2018
DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years
Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts
Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric
Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor
China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021
WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ
Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate
Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states
Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB
PM holds talks with COAS, ISI chief
Read more stories
Comments