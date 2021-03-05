Markets
Hong Kong stocks end morning lower
05 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Friday's morning session in the red following another rout on Wall Street, though earlier steep losses were pared by bargain-buying.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.28 percent, or 81.39 points, to 29,155.40.
