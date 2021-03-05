ANL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
ASC 14.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.62%)
BOP 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
FFBL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
JSCL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
KAPCO 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.45%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.16%)
PAEL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PIBTL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
PRL 26.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.21%)
TRG 143.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.27%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.52%)
BR100 4,876 Decreased By ▼ -11.87 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,190 Decreased By ▼ -85.95 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,224 Decreased By ▼ -54.79 (-0.12%)
KSE30 18,887 Decreased By ▼ -11.56 (-0.06%)
Hong Kong stocks end morning lower

AFP 05 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Friday's morning session in the red following another rout on Wall Street, though earlier steep losses were pared by bargain-buying.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.28 percent, or 81.39 points, to 29,155.40.

