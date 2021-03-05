‘17 lawmakers from ruling alliance voted against Hafeez’

ISLAMABAD: As many as 17 parliamentarians of the ruling alliance voted against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the PTI government has now “lost the majority”, and new election is the only solution to pull the country from the current political and economic crises, the opposition has said that on Thursday.

Today, the PTI government has “no majority” and its only solution is new elections in the country, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMl-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Thursday said while talking to the media along with other opposition leaders outside the Parliament. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan personally led the campaign of the government candidate and promised schemes worth billions of rupees to the lawmakers.

He said the prime minister also announced development schemes for parliamentarians before the Senate election, which was ‘pre-poll rigging.”

He said the PTI government was in panic after defeat of its Senate candidate Hafeez Sheikh.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the government suffered a ‘historic defeat’ in the Senate elections, and now it was resorting to various tactics to hide its embarrassment.

“The Senate election in capital proves that the National Assembly has voted the no-confidence against the prime minister. Imran Khan had said if even just 10 persons ever chanted the slogan ‘go Imran go,’ he would go home, and now 17 of his party members have raised the slogan of ‘go Imran go.’ Now, the PTI government should resign and announce new elections in the country,” he said.

He also urged the government to resign in a respectful manner and while referring to a statement of PM Imran, said if the premier does not want to run the government like ‘a rat,’ he should resign like ‘a lion.’

While criticising the government policies, Raja Pervaiz said the nation had not witnessed such levels of inflation in its history, and demanded resignation of PM Imran Khan after the humiliating defeat in the Senate elections.

He further said victory of Yousaf Raza Gilani was a proof that the government had failed and now new elections should be held.

