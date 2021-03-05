FO refutes State Dept for referring to J&K as ‘union territory’

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office, on Thursday, once again refuted the US State Department for referring to Jammu and Kashmir as “the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir”, saying it is one of the oldest items on the agenda of UN Security Council, which remains unresolved because of India’s intransigence.

Speaking at his weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan had also stated earlier and conveyed its concerns to the US side.

“As stated earlier and also conveyed to the US side, we believe the reference is inconsistent with disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir as recognised by numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the international community,” he said.

He asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UNSC, which remains unresolved because of India’s intransigence and unwillingness to implement the relevant UNSC resolutions and its own solemn commitments made to Pakistan, the Kashmiris and the international community.

He said that political and economic progress of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is linked to realisation of their desire for exercising right to self-determination.

“By denying the Kashmiris their inherent and inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in UNSC resolution, India is in continued violation of its international obligations,” he added.

He said that the international community, including the United States, must urge India to stop its consistent and systematic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and take genuine steps to resolve the dispute in a peaceful manner in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

Responding to a question, he said that the Directors General Military Operations of India and Pakistan recently held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact.

Reviewing the situation along the Line of Control (LOC) and all other sectors, he added that the two sides agreed to strictly observe all agreements, understandings and ceasefire.

“The agreement will help save Kashmiri lives and alleviate the suffering of the Kashmiris living along the LOC,” he said, adding that Pakistan has consistently underscored the need for implementation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding in letter and spirit for maintenance of peace along the LoC and for saving the precious lives of innocent Kashmiris.

“We have also maintained that escalation along the LOC is a threat to regional peace and security. The recent development is very much in line with Pakistan’s consistent position,” he added.

Responding another query about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, he reiterated that there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on the issue that remains anchored in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, adding that these resolutions recognise the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination and unambiguously call for a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

He asserted that Pakistan has never shied away from talks and has always called for peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including the internationally-recognised dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

To another query that senior Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani who stated that the LoC understanding between DGMOs of Pakistan and India “does not reflect the desires and concerns of people of IIOJK”, Chaudhri said that Geelani’s sacrifices and contribution to the Jammu and Kashmir cause are well known.

“He is one of the most respected Kashmiri leaders. He has dedicated his entire life for the Jammu and Kashmir cause. In recognition of his contribution and sacrifices for the cause of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has recently conferred upon him the highest civilian award, Nishan-i-Pakistan,” he added.

Regarding the situation of minorities in India, he said that the serious human rights violations and treatment of minorities in India have been comprehensively reported and documented by the international community, including the UN human rights machinery, the human rights and humanitarian organisations, the international civil society and the global media.

To another query about summoning of Pakistan’s top diplomat by the French foreign ministry after a statement by President Arif Alvi, the spokesperson said that President Arif Alvi, while addressing the International Conference on Religious Freedom and Minorities Rights on 20th February 2021, stressed the importance of inter-faith harmony.

“His remarks were in broader context of freedom of speech and combating defamation of religions. He also emphasised that new laws everywhere should strengthen these virtues,” he said, adding that the president also positively appraised the progress made by Europe in furthering religious harmony. “Pakistan remains engaged with the international community to build bridges and forge cooperation and understanding,” he added.

About the armed incident on Pakistan-Iran border, he said that Pakistan views its border with Iran as one of “peace and friendship”.

“We remain engaged with Iranian officials to discuss ways and means to not only facilitate cross-border commerce for local people living on both sides of the border but to also ensure the security of the common border,” he said.

He said that such unfortunate incidents validate the need to have more formal ways to increase the trading opportunities for the local people.

Regarding the border trade with Iran, it has always been Pakistan’s policy to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation with Iran.

As part of the government’s special initiative to enhance economic activity and people-to-people contacts with Iran, he said that Pakistan had proposed establishment of Joint Border Markets to Iran which was accepted by Iran.

“Both the sides are currently working out the modalities on the establishment of joint border markets,” he added.

About the “train diplomacy”, and the freight train connecting Pakistan and Turkey through Iran, he said that the train project is one component of the Pakistan’s economic and trade diplomacy and regional connectivity initiatives.

He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is the most significant project of regional connectivity project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021