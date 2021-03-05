Differently-abled employees: KMC adds Rs2000 allowance to salaries

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) said it has added Rs2000 allowance in salaries of disabled employees on special directives of Sindh government.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed issued an order according to which those employees who were registered as disabled by National Database and Registration Authority would be given additional amount of Rs2000.

Ahmed directed all departmental heads of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to ensure that amount is included in disabled employees’ salaries. The increase in disabled employees’ salaries had been in pending since 2016.

