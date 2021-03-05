Court attack case: ATC sends two lawyers to Adiala Jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday sent two lawyers to Adiala Jail for seven days on judicial remand in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Block and district court attack case, and also sought arguments on their post-arrest bails.

The police produced the two arrested lawyers including Raja Khurram Farrukh and Afshan Saeed before the ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan, and requested the court to grant their 14 days judicial remand.

The court rejected the request and granted only seven-day remand of the accused.

The court also issued notices on post-bail application of the accused.

Police also produced lawyer, Raja Zahid Mehmood, who has been recently elected president of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Bar Association for the year 2021-22 before the ATC judge on expiry of his judicial remand.

He was welcomed by lawyers with a shower of flower petals as he arrived at the court premises, and they also congratulated him.

The newly-elected president, Zahid Mehmood Raja, has won against Naveed Hayat Malik, who is also in jail facing similar charges.

Two different FIRs had been registered against lawyers after they ransacked the chamber of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, and chanted slogans against him on February 8th in protest against demolition of their chambers at the district courts.

