COAS, German envoy discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, German Ambassador to Pakistan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields and the Afghan peace process were discussed.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany.

General Bajwa also appreciated the holding of the 5th round of the Pak-Germany strategic dialogue in September 2020 and expressed the hope for mutually benefiting bilateral relations.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.