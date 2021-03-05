ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Race for Senate chairman election begins: PPP, PTI start establishing contacts with smaller groups

Recorder Report 05 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The race for the election of chairman Senate has started after the election of upper house of the Parliament.

Both the PPP- and PTI-led alliance has started establishing contacts with smaller groups for mustering support. The PTI-led alliance has fielded Sadiq Sanjrani for the slot of Chairman while the PPP has nominated former PM Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday telephoned Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and thanked him for getting elected all the Senate candidates in Punjab unopposed.

Imran Khan also enquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He also discussed the vote of confidence with the PML-Q leader, who vowed “I am with you as an ally and will remain so,” said sources.

Earlier, the PTI government’s nominee for Senate chairmanship Sadiq Sanjrani also telephoned PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi in which he sought his support for the upcoming Senate chairmanship vote.

On the other hand, Opposition in Punjab Assembly told media on Thursday that the victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani in the Senate elections is the reflection of people’s emotions.

Hamza said all the future decisions including chairman Senate election will be made in the coming PDM meeting. He criticised the government for not controlling the inflation and said essential commodities prices were brought under control during the PML-N era.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Sadiq Sanjrani Election PTI Imran Khan Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Senate chairman

Race for Senate chairman election begins: PPP, PTI start establishing contacts with smaller groups

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB

PM holds talks with COAS, ISI chief

PM says has identified black sheep

PM to seek vote of confidence tomorrow

ECP takes notice of PM’s remarks

Hong Kong removed from economic freedom ranking

Cut in port charges on LNG by PQA: CCoE considers proposal

PD seeks Rs114.5bn TSG from power subsidy

IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC all set to consider Power Division’s proposals

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.