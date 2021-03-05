Race for Senate chairman election begins: PPP, PTI start establishing contacts with smaller groups

LAHORE: The race for the election of chairman Senate has started after the election of upper house of the Parliament.

Both the PPP- and PTI-led alliance has started establishing contacts with smaller groups for mustering support. The PTI-led alliance has fielded Sadiq Sanjrani for the slot of Chairman while the PPP has nominated former PM Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday telephoned Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and thanked him for getting elected all the Senate candidates in Punjab unopposed.

Imran Khan also enquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He also discussed the vote of confidence with the PML-Q leader, who vowed “I am with you as an ally and will remain so,” said sources.

Earlier, the PTI government’s nominee for Senate chairmanship Sadiq Sanjrani also telephoned PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi in which he sought his support for the upcoming Senate chairmanship vote.

On the other hand, Opposition in Punjab Assembly told media on Thursday that the victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani in the Senate elections is the reflection of people’s emotions.

Hamza said all the future decisions including chairman Senate election will be made in the coming PDM meeting. He criticised the government for not controlling the inflation and said essential commodities prices were brought under control during the PML-N era.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021