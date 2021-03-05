‘Govt plans parking plazas across Punjab’

LAHORE: Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Economic Affairs & Planning and Development (P&D) Dr Salman Shah has said that construction of multipurpose parking plaza near Murree GPO/Mall road will cater the traffic congestion. The Punjab government has also planned to develop similar kind of projects all over Punjab to meet growing demands of parking needs.

While addressing the executive committee of Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority on Thursday, he said that the government will establish expo center on 50 acres at M-3 Industrial City, Faisalabad. The meeting also approved budget estimates of Punjab PPP Authority for two outer financial years along with approval of hiring against various positions for the newly established Punjab PPP Authority.

Dr Salman Shah said that keeping in view the fiscal constraints/scarce public funding, PPP is the way forward for rapid economic growth and development in the province in order to make a healthy contribution in the economic development of the province.

