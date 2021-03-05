World
Russia has vaccinated two million, says Putin
05 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Russia has fully vaccinated two million people with its homegrown jabs, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, while another two million have received the first of a two-dose shot.
The figures, revealed by the Russian leader in a conversation with volunteers, show how far the country has to go before all of its 146 million people are inoculated against Covid-19, nearly three months after it began vaccinating its citizens.
“Over two million people have received two components of the vaccine to date,” the Russian president said in televised remarks.
