Mar 05, 2021
Ravi Riverfront Project: LHC restrains govt from land acquisition

Recorder Report 05 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday restrained the provincial government from any process of land acquisition for Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project till the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the project.

The court observed that under Right to Fair Compensation in Land Acquisition Act 2013, the Indian Parliament made revolutionary changes and without seeking free consent land could not be acquired there.

The court held that it was a high time to deliver a judgment on the land acquisition laws in Pakistan.

The court adjourned to March 11 the hearing in multiple petitions and took notice of the land acquisition for the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project despite a stay order.

The court asked law officer as to why the land was being evacuated for the project after a stay.

The law officer said it was a public hearing by the land collector under section 9 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894.

The court observed, during the previous hearing it was told that the notification issued under section 4 of the Act for the acquisition of the land had been withdrawn. He said it was unfortunate that the farmers were being subjected to maltreatment.

The law officer said the government had an understanding as if the court stayed construction work on the site only. He pointed out that another court also stayed the final decision on the EIA.

The court regretted that lives of the people had been shattered with the acquisition of their properties for the project of Orange Line Metro Train.

On behalf of a petitioner, Sheraz Zaka argued that the land acquisition laws had been blatantly violated as the farmers were being forced to sell their land. He said the government had not disclosed any public purpose of the riverfront project, which was mandatory under the section 4 of Act.

