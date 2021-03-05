63 die of Covid-19 across country

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan over the past few days have witnessed an increase as during the past 24 hours the country registered 1,519 Covid-19 cases and 63 deaths.

Owing to the jump in coronavirus cases, the management of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has also called off the T20 league, which is now expected to be played in May, 2021.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan during the past one week has detected 9,494 cases reflecting an average of 1,356.3 cases per day and 276 deaths.

According to latest Covid-19-related data issued by the NCOC after the emergence of 63 new Covid-19 deaths, the total deaths in Pakistan has reached 13,076.

Moreover the total infections since the pandemic’s outbreak in February last year have reached 585,435.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of infections followed by Punjab, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Till now 258,904 coronavirus cases have been registered in Sindh, 174,191 in Punjab 73,007 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 44,921 in the ICT, 19,084 in Balochistan, 10,371 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 4,957 in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

On account of Covid-19 deaths, Punjab is on top with 5,480 deaths followed by Sindh with 4,388 deaths, the KPK with 2,096 deaths, the ICT with 503, the AJK with 307 deaths, Balochistan with 200 deaths, and G-B with 102 deaths.

Punjab over the past 24 hours has reported 39 Covid-19 deaths, Sindh reported 16 deaths, KP registered five deaths, the ICT reported three deaths, and the AJK reported one death.

Pakistan has so far conducted 9,097,413 coronavirus tests and 40,473 in the last 24 hours.

At least 555,242 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, whereas, 1,994 patents are admitted in various hospitals countrywide of which 1,559 patients are in critical condition.

In past 24 hours, authorities across the country conducted 40,473 Covid-19 tests of which 9,052 in Sindh, 16,875 in Punjab, 6,857 in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,766 in the ICT, 771 in Balochistan, 392 in G-B, and 760 in the AJK.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in following four areas: In ICT 35 percent ventilators are occupied; similarly, 35 percent ventilators are also occupied in Lahore, in Multan 21 percent ventilators are occupied, while in Peshawar, 16 percent ventilators are occupied.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of the Covid patient) was also occupied in four areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 39 percent, Lahore 25 percent, and the ICT 26 percent.

