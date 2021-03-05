Forex reserves move up by $92m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves rose by $92 million during last week.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) weekly report issued on Thursday, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $20.134 billion as on February 26, 2021 compared to $20.042 billion February 19, 2021.

During the week under review, SBP reserves surged by $70 million to $ 12.978 billion up from $12.908 billion. The SBP’s reserves were increased due to arrival of government of Pakistan official inflows. In addition, net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 7.155 billion, up by $22 million during the last week.

