ANL 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.54%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
ASL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
DGKC 131.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.45%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
FFBL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.79%)
FFL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HASCOL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
HUBC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 25.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.71%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.22%)
PAEL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 90.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.54%)
PRL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
PTC 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.88%)
TRG 143.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,871 Decreased By ▼ -17.25 (-0.35%)
BR30 25,134 Decreased By ▼ -142.22 (-0.56%)
KSE100 45,204 Decreased By ▼ -74.12 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,885 Decreased By ▼ -12.94 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Aussie, kiwi flat

Reuters Updated 05 Mar 2021

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: The Australian and New Zealand dollars flatlined on Thursday after another spike in global bond yields spooked investors away from riskier assets, though sentiment was aided by data showing a record Australian trade surplus.

The Aussie stood at $0.7785, having fallen from $0.7839 overnight when a jump in US Treasury yields knocked equities lower. Importantly, it managed to stay clear of major support around $0.7693, keeping the recent uptrend alive.

The kiwi dollar was holding at $0.7251, after also easing from a $0.7302 top overnight. It has solid support around $0.7210.

Cash three-year yields were restrained at 0.14% as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintained its 0.1% target. Yet futures sank 6 ticks to 99.645, implying an yield of 0.355%.—Reuters

US Treasury yields kiwi dollar global bond yields Australian trade

Aussie, kiwi flat

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB

PM holds talks with COAS, ISI chief

PM says has identified black sheep

PM to seek vote of confidence tomorrow

ECP takes notice of PM’s remarks

Hong Kong removed from economic freedom ranking

Cut in port charges on LNG by PQA: CCoE considers proposal

PD seeks Rs114.5bn TSG from power subsidy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.