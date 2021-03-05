ANL 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
ASC 14.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
AVN 90.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.78%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
DGKC 131.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.45%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.25%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HASCOL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
HUBC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
KAPCO 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.71%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.05%)
PAEL 36.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
PIBTL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 90.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
PTC 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.09%)
TRG 143.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
UNITY 30.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.87%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,880 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-0.17%)
BR30 25,205 Decreased By ▼ -71.55 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,253 Decreased By ▼ -25.42 (-0.06%)
KSE30 18,905 Increased By ▲ 7.05 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sterling holds above $1.39

Reuters Updated 05 Mar 2021

LONDON: Sterling held above $1.39 against the dollar on Thursday after British finance minister Rishi Sunak rolled out an expansive annual budget designed to prop up the economy.

Sterling is the best-performing G10 currency this year, with investors expecting Britain’s speedy vaccination programme will help the economy to recover from its worst annual contraction in 300 years.

As the locked-down country prepares to re-open, Sunak delivered what he hopes will be a last big spending splurge to get the economy through the COVID-19 crisis.

ING currency strategists said in a note to clients that the “generous budget” was seen “to strike the right balance and support the spring recovery”.

Sterling edged 0.1% lower against the dollar to $1.3937 at 1105 GMT. Versus the euro, it gained 0.1% to 86.40 pence.

The pound, which last week hit its highest versus the dollar since 2018, has gained 2% against the US currency and more than 3% against the euro this year.—Reuters

Sterling Rishi Sunak COVID19 ING currency

Sterling holds above $1.39

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB

PM holds talks with COAS, ISI chief

PM says has identified black sheep

PM to seek vote of confidence tomorrow

ECP takes notice of PM’s remarks

Hong Kong removed from economic freedom ranking

Cut in port charges on LNG by PQA: CCoE considers proposal

PD seeks Rs114.5bn TSG from power subsidy

IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC all set to consider Power Division’s proposals

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.