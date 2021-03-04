Pakistan
Pak forex figure $20.13305bn
- During the week ending on Feb.26, 2021, SBP reserves increased by $ 70 million to $12,978.4 million due to Government of Pakistan official inflows.
Updated 04 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country at the end of the last week stand at $20.13305 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
SBP's weekly statement on Thursday said that on Feb.26,2021 the foreign reserves held by State Bank were $ 12,978.4 million. The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $7,155.1 million.
