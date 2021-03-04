ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Mar 04, 2021
Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz to miss derby against Atletico

  • Injuries and illness have restricted Diaz to four La Liga starts this season, his only goal coming in November.
  • The 27-year-old was substituted just past the hour mark in Monday's 1-1 draw at home to Real Sociedad.
Reuters Updated 04 Mar 2021

MADRID: Real Madrid's injury problems show no sign of easing with the club confirming on Thursday that forward Mariano Diaz will miss this weekend's crunch Madrid derby against La Liga leaders Atletico with a hip issue.

Real are already without Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard and captain Sergio Ramos for the trip across the Spanish capital, while fellow forward Karim Benzema faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Injuries and illness have restricted Diaz to four La Liga starts this season, his only goal coming in November.

The 27-year-old was substituted just past the hour mark in Monday's 1-1 draw at home to Real Sociedad.

Local media reports suggest he will be sidelined for at least a fortnight with the problem.

A club statement read: "Following the tests carried out today on our player, Mariano Diaz, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to his left external obturator. His recovery will be monitored."

Real face Atalanta in their Champions League last-16 return leg on March 16, having won the first leg 1-0 last month.

