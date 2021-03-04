ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
PNS NASR visits Cotonou Port of Benin

  • As a gesture of solidarity and friendship, PNS NASR delivered food aid at Niger and Benin during ceremonies held at Port Cotonou.
  • The Officials of both countries paid special tribute and thanked Government of Pakistan and Pakistan Navy for the kind gesture and provision of humanitarian assistance.
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Mar 2021

Pakistan Navy Ship NASR visited Cotonou Port of Benin as part of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission to African countries, DGPR said on Thursday.

According to Director General Public Relations (DGPR), upon arrival, PNS NASR was received by Ambassador of Pakistan at Niger HE Mr Ahmed Ali Sirohey along with Honorary Consular of Pakistan, Defence Attache of Pakistan in Nigeria, and host naval officials.

Previously, the ships also visited Djibouti and Sudan port during the deployment.

As a gesture of solidarity and friendship, PNS NASR delivered food aid at Niger and Benin during ceremonies held at Port Cotonou.

The events were attended by high level government and military officials of Niger and Benin including Deputy Minister for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Management of Niger, Deputy Director of Benin Presidency Office, Ambassador of Niger at Benin, General Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Benin and Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger.

The Officials of both countries paid special tribute and thanked Government of Pakistan and Pakistan Navy for the kind gesture and provision of humanitarian assistance.

Earlier, Pakistan Navy Ship NASR also handed over similar food aid support for the people of Djibouti and Sudan.

During the ship stay at Cotonou, Mission Commander and Commanding Officer of PNS NASR called on Deputy Minister for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Management of Niger, General Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Benin and Chief of the Naval Staff of Benin Navy.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest and enhancement of bilateral cooperation were discussed. Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi to the people of visiting countries.

The ongoing deployment of Pakistan Navy Ship to African region is to further strengthen the bonds of friendship with African countries.

