Pakistan desires to strengthen trade ties with EU: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan desires to further strengthen trade and economic relations with the European countries.

He was talking to the envoys of European countries here on Thursday. The Foreign Minister said there are great opportunities of investment in Pakistan.

He said despite Covid-19, there has been a significant increase in investment portfolio from European companies to Pakistan. He expressed satisfaction that bilateral trade has also improved.

He said a plan is being prepared in order to make the joint economic commissioners with the European countries more vibrant and effective. He said we are providing every possible facilitation to the entrepreneurs from Europe.

Referring to the Roshan Digital Account, he said the expatriate Pakistanis have sent five hundred million dollars to Pakistan through this initiative in the last few months.

He said both the sides need to evolve a joint strategy to remove hurdles in the way of bilateral trade. He said institutional cooperation is a must to further strengthen bilateral relationship.