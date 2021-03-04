ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Mar 04, 2021
World

UK denies breaking EU treaty over Northern Ireland

  • Downing Street rejected complaints in Dublin that the UK had betrayed the EU's trust, prompting talk of legal action in retaliation.
AFP 04 Mar 2021

LONDON: Britain on Thursday denied EU accusations it was violating the Brexit divorce treaty after announcing unilateral trade remedies for Northern Ireland.

"These are sensible and practical steps," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told reporters after the government said it would extend a post-Brexit grace period and defer checks on agri-foods entering Northern Ireland from Britain.

"These types of operational measures are well precedented and common in other international trade agreements, and are entirely consistent with our intention to fulfil our obligations under the (Northern Ireland) Protocol in good faith," he insisted.

The spokesman denied that the EU and Ireland had been blindsided by the steps announced on Wednesday, which followed weeks of disruption for trade in Northern Ireland since the UK's definitive withdrawal from the bloc's single market and customs area.

They were given notice "earlier this week", he said, stressing the Brexit protocol for Northern Ireland had produced a "disproportionate impact" on the province.

And Downing Street rejected complaints in Dublin that the UK had betrayed the EU's trust, prompting talk of legal action in retaliation.

"We wouldn't accept that characterisation," the spokesman said.

"We remain committed to the Northern Ireland Protocol but we just want to address those areas where there are issues that have arisen," he said, highlighting food in supermarkets and customs problems with sending parcels from Britain across the Irish Sea.

