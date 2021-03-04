ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkish court refuses to add US report to Khashoggi trial

  • The next hearing has been scheduled for July 8.
AFP 04 Mar 2021

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court trying 26 Saudi suspects in absentia for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Thursday refused to admit a US report blaming the kingdom's crown prince for the killing.

An Istanbul court is trying two close former aides of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a case that has gained added attention after the delayed release last week of the declassified US assessment of the October 2018 events.

Khashoggi was an insider-turned-critic who wrote for The Washington Post when he was killed and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul after going there to get documents for his wedding to Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.

Cengiz and a German diplomat attended the third hearing in the trial.

Turkish prosecutors allege that former Saudi deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri and the royal court's ex-media czar Saud al-Qahtani led the operation and gave orders to a Saudi hit squad.

The declassified US report said Washington had grounds to conclude that Prince Mohammed "approved" the operations since it fit a pattern of him "using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad".

Cengiz asked the Istanbul court to add the US report to the evidence case file.

But the presiding judge rejected her petition on the grounds that it "will bring nothing" to the trial.

The judge did allow Cengiz to file a new request with prosecutors spearheading the Turkish government's case.

The US report "directly attributes responsibility to the crown prince. Therefore, we want this to be taken into account by the court," Cengiz told reporters after the hearing.

Thursday's hearing took witness testimony from two Turkish employees of the Saudi consulate -- a driver and a security guard.

Driver Edip Yilmaz said he and his colleagues were locked in a room by the consulate's security team and not allowed to leave until further notice on the day of Khashoggi's murder.

"It gave me the impression that something abnormal was going on," the driver told the court.

Khashoggi's death and subsequent disappearance of his body has gravely tarnished Prince Mohammed's image and plunged Riyadh into a diplomatic crisis.

The kingdom now says the 59-year-old was killed in an unauthorised operation.

Five suspects who were sentenced to death in an opaque trial in Riyadh last year later had their sentences commuted to 20 years in jail.

Relations between Ankara and Riyadh deteriorated sharply in the immediate aftermath of Khashoggi's death.

But Turkey has been taking steps to mend its relations with Saudi Arabia as it looks for regional allies and has refrained from commenting on the declassified US report.

Erol Onderoglu, Turkish representative for the media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), suggested that diplomatic calculations might have influenced the court's decision.

"Our concern is that the court has taken a more passive stance... because of strategic relations or the state of diplomatic relations," Onderoglu told reporters.

"We hope that this is not the case."

The next hearing has been scheduled for July 8.

Jamal Khashoggi Mohammed bin Salman Turkish court Khashoggi trial

Turkish court refuses to add US report to Khashoggi trial

PM Khan urges global bodies to provide 'fiscal space' to developing countries

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations

PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters