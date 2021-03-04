ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine PM warns of new lockdown as virus cases surge

  • Ukraine has recorded over 1.3 million infections and more than 26,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.
AFP 04 Mar 2021

KIEV: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal warned Thursday of a new national lockdown, as coronavirus cases surge and the country's vaccination drive gets off to a sputtering start.

The ex-Soviet country with a creaking healthcare system recorded more than 10,000 new virus infections in the past 24 hours, a high since the end of January.

The wave of new cases began surging earlier in the week, with 3,486 people hospitalised Tuesday -- a single-day record since the start of the pandemic.

At a press conference in Kiev Thursday the prime minister warned that if the situation continues "we will have to return to the introduction of a lockdown that we had earlier".

"I really wouldn't like that: I understand that society is exhausted," Shmygal said.

"Unfortunately, we need to admit that the third wave of the pandemic has begun in Ukraine," he added.

Current epidemiological restrictions in Ukraine dictate that theatres operate at 50-percent capacity, bars and restaurants close at midnight and masks are worn in public places.

Also on Thursday, Ukraine's leading Institute of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases confirmed that two cases of the highly contagious British strain of the coronavirus have been detected in the west of the country.

"The strain has been brought in. This is just the beginning," the head of the institute's respiratory and viral infections department, Alla Mironenko, told AFP.

In the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, "hospitals are full" and "people lie in corridors", local healthcare official Maria Boyko said Tuesday at a city council meeting, according to video published by the mayor's office.

"Given the situation, we got out all the beds, even those old and written off," she said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has come under fire for his handling of the pandemic, with some critics saying systemic corruption is to blame for a poor government response.

Ukraine has so far received only 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for its population of 40 million.

In the first eight days of its jab drive, around 9,500 people received a first dose, the health ministry said.

Ukraine has recorded over 1.3 million infections and more than 26,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began

lockdown Ukraine Denys Shmygal coronavirus cases

Ukraine PM warns of new lockdown as virus cases surge

PM Khan urges global bodies to provide 'fiscal space' to developing countries

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations

PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters