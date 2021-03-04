IHC asks FO to submit another report in falcons' export case

ISLAMABAD:The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit its comments afresh in case challenging the export of 150 rare falcon species to Arab countries.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, expressed dissatisfaction over ministry's previous reply and observed that the court wouldn't make this as part of the case record.

The court directed the foreign office's representative to file a new report till next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, an eleven year old boy submitted a copy of letter written to the prime minister regarding the matter.

The court asked the secretary foreign affairs to present the letter to Prime Minister.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till April 7.